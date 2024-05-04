NYPD deputy commissioner Kaz Daughtry responded to protests on the Columbia University campus by noting that “tools” found were not those of organic protesters, but those used by “agitators.”

The Times of Israel quoted deputy commissioner Kaz Daughtry saying, “These are not the tools of students protesting, these are the tools of agitators, of people who were working on something nefarious.”

Daughtry posted to X:

Pencils, books, laptops, those are the tools of students and what you expect to find on a college campus. But here’s what the NYPD found in Hamilton Hall at Columbia University after we were able to arrest the protestors and agitators for commandeering and barricading themselves… pic.twitter.com/EKQV6nJySu — NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Operations Kaz Daughtry (@NYPDDaughtry) May 3, 2024

On May 3, 2024, Breitbart News reported that NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Tarik Sheppard told Fox News’s Neil Cavuto that pro-Palestinian “encampments” at many universities are run by “outside agitators” with funds from “around the world.”

Sheppard indicated the NYPD was “very confident” that “outside agitators and influencers” have been present at protests in the city. Often, these “professionals” manage to escape arrest.

