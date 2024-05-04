Male ‘Transgender’ Student Assaults Girl in New York High School Bathroom, School Receives Threats

Disturbing footage of a “boy who identifies as a girl” entering the girls’ bathroom at a New York high school and violently dragging out a female student by her hair has sparked backlash and threats against the school, forcing it to close Friday.

The shocking video — which Reduxx, a women and children safeguarding outlet, obtained — shows a large, purportedly transgender student viciously attacking a much smaller female student in a restroom stall at Arcadia High School in Rochester.

🚨A girl was reportedly assaulted in the female restroom at Arcadia High School in Rochester, New York. According to another student at the school, the attacker is a boy who identifies as a girl. He was allegedly retaliating for perceived insults. Reduxx reached out to Greece… pic.twitter.com/f7Mt0AZfT6 — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) May 2, 2024

The perpetrator quickly gained control over the girl as he beat her over the head with a closed fist and pulled her to the floor.

As the victim attempted to shield her face from the blows, she was dragged across the tile floor of the bathroom. Other students cheered, and one faculty member tried to separate the two, to no avail.

The assault continued for about 30 seconds and only ended when multiple school security officers and another faculty member stepped in.

While Greece Central School District has refused to confirm if the attacker identifies as transgender, another student at Arcadia told Reduxx that he does and that the incident took place in February as retaliation for perceived insults.

After the outlet shared the footage on Thursday, the school closed the next day due to a bomb threat that Superintendent Kathleen Graupman called a “hate crime,” WHEC reported.

“They created a situation that allowed for a girl to be assaulted in a women’s restroom by a worthless degenerate sack of mentally ill who thinks he’s a girl,” the threat, which the school received at 6:07 a.m. on Friday, said.

“We’re here to send a message. We placed a bomb in the school, evacuate now.”

Multiple school buses had already arrived at the campus and had to be redirected as police investigated the threat. They deemed it not credible before reopening the school at 9:00 a.m.

“It is clear that this is being used for an agenda. Whether it’s a personal or political agenda, it is being used,” Graupman said, according to the local outlet.

“That fight that occurred was significant and very, very upsetting and disturbing, and, also, I want to be very clear: it involved minors; it involved minors that deserve respect and privacy,” she continued. “We don’t get to share videos and names and people’s personal identities out there.”

The superintendent did not mention if any disciplinary or policy measures had been taken against the assaulting student.

Just weeks later, in March, students at John Jay High School in Wappingers Central School District in New York staged a walkout in protest of students being allowed to use restrooms of the gender they identify with instead of their biological sex, Breitbart News reported.

“A bunch of people from our school, John Jay, feel uncomfortable,” John Jay High School student Shauna Neilan told Spectrum News 1. “We want to change that and give them their own spaces to make us more comfortable and them more comfortable.”