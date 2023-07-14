Indianapolis, Indiana, mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve (R) wants to put in place a city-wide ban on constitutional carry should he be elected mayor.

Shreve’s desire to ban constitutional carry is shared by Indianapolis’ current Mayor, Joe Hogsett (D), who recently succeeded in having the city council vote for a ban on constitutional carry in the city.

Constitutional carry is the law of the land in 27 states — including Indiana — allowing law-abiding citizens to carry guns for self-defense without any requirement to first acquire permission from the government.

The 27 states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming. (Nebraska’s constitutional carry law takes effect September 10, 2023.)

Republican mayoral candidate Shreve also supports an “assault weapons” ban. Support for such gun control mirrors the position of the sitting Democrat mayor, who wants a citywide ban on “assault weapons,” WTHR reported.

The Indy Star noted that Shreve also wants to raise the minimum gun purchase age to 21. An increase in legal age of purchase is another gun control the Democrat mayor supports.

