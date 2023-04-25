Gov. Jim Pillen Signs Bill Making Nebraska 27th Constitutional Carry State

Gov. Jim Pillen (R) signed LB77 on Tuesday, making Nebraska the 27th constitutional carry state in the Union.

On April 19, Breitbart News reported the permitless carry legislation had passed the legislature and was headed to Pillen’s desk.

Pillen thanked the legislature for passing the bill and sending it to him for a signature:

I am proud to support LB 77 and Nebraskans' constitutional rights. Thank you to the Nebraska Legislature for sending this bill to my desk. pic.twitter.com/25kn0oT0jC — Governor Jim Pillen (@TeamPillen) April 19, 2023

On April 25, Pillen signed the legislation, praising constitutional carry sponsor, state Sen. Tom Brewer (R), for persevering to the end.

Fox News quoted Pillen saying, “Signing this bill upholds the promise I made to voters to protect our constitutional rights and promote commonsense, conservative values. I appreciate the hard work of those senators who supported this legislation, and particularly that of Sen. Brewer who led this charge and carried it through to the end.”

There are currently 26 constitutional carry states in the Union. Those states are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming. (Florida’s constitutional carry law takes effect July 1, 2023.)

