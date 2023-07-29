5 Shot Outside Safeway in Gun-Controlled Washington State

Police are searching for multiple suspects after five people were shot outside of a Safeway grocery store Friday night at around 9:00 p.m. in gun-controlled Washington.

KIRO 7 reported that two of the shooting victims were in critical condition.

Seattle police chief Adrian Diaz said, “Dozens and dozens [of rounds] were fired.”

He added, “[There are] too many guns in the wrong places, in the wrong hands.”

The Seattle Times noted that four of the wounded shooting victims were in their twenties and the fifth in his thirties.

Police are seeking “at least two suspects” in connection with the shooting.

Washington has an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, a red flag law, a gun storage law, regulations on firearms that Democrats describe as “ghost guns,” and numerous other controls.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranked Washington number ten on its list of gun-controlled states in the nation.

