Poll: Just 26% Believe Trump Will Be Convicted in Criminal Trial

Less than half adamantly believe that former President Donald Trump will be convicted in his criminal trial at the hands of Democrat District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents if they believe Trump “will be convicted of a crime” in the case which saw Bragg charging the former president with 34 felonies, accusing him of falsifying business documents.

Across the board, just 26 percent said “yes,” they believe the former president will be convicted of a crime. One-third said he will not be convicted, but 41 percent said they are “not sure” what the outcome will be.

Opinions are somewhat divided on party lines. A plurality of Republicans, 46 percent, believe Trump will not be convicted of a crime, while 36 percent are not sure. Just 17 percent of Republicans believe he will be convicted. Meanwhile, a plurality of Democrats, 40 percent, are not sure what will happen, followed by 37 percent who believe Trump will be convicted of a crime. Twenty-two percent of Democrats do not think that will happen.

A plurality of independents, 47 percent, are not sure if Trump will be convicted, while 31 percent said he will not, and 22 percent said he will. Notably, 40 percent of intended 2024 voters of President Biden believe Trump will be convicted of a crime, compared to 43 percent of intended Trump 2024 voters who believe he will not be.

The survey was taken April 21-23, among 1,651 U.S. adult citizens.

Speaking to reporters on day five of the criminal trial, Trump said the latest case of lawfare against him is part of the “Biden trials” in “coordination with Washington.”

“These are all Biden trials,” Trump said prior to entering the courthouse. “This is done as election interference. Everybody knows it.”

Trump pointed out that his political opponents are largely using these cases to keep him off the campaign trail.

“I’m here instead of being able to be in Pennsylvania and Georgia and lots of other places campaigning, and it’s very unfair,” Trump said. “Fortunately, the poll numbers are very good. They’ve been going up because people understand what’s going on.”

An AP/NORC survey released in April found that just over one-third, 35 percent, believe Trump did something “illegal” in regard to the criminal case in Manhattan.