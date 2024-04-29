Pelosi: After Election Dems Will Ditch Filibuster to Legalize Abortion Nationally

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports” that if the Democrats win majorities in Congress and the White House, they will ditch the filibuster to legalize abortion nationwide.

Pelosi said, “People have to view abortion as a democracy issue. This is about freedom to make your own decisions for a woman. It’s a personal decision, it’s an economic decision at the kitchen table of America’s families, if and when they could expand their families or even start their families.”

Tur asked, “Do you think it’s going to be a more powerful issue at the ballot box this time around?”

Pelosi said, “Well, it is because the fact is that no matter what he says, there will be a national abortion ban, and that would be horrible for our country.”

She continued, “We have to win it all. We have to win the White House, with our great president of the United States, Joe Biden, who has a vision for America that is in keeping with the vision of our founders, the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform, the aspirations of our children and their families.”

Tur asked, “If President Biden gets reelected and there’s a Democratic House and a Democratic Senate, what can President Biden do to protect abortion nationwide?”

Pelosi said, “We can enshrine into the law Roe v. Wade.”

Tur said, “That would take two-thirds in the Senate.”

She continued, “No it doesn’t. It’s 60 votes is the Senate now but if we win 50-plus-1 in the Senate, 50 plus the vice president, we can overturn the 60-vote rule.”

Tur said, “The filibuster.”

Pelosi said, “The filibuster and pass it with a 51-vote margin. That’s what we need to do.”

