Nearly 50 Shot Friday into Sunday Night in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

Nearly 50 people were shot, five of them fatally, Friday into Sunday night in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted that four others were fatally shot Friday into Sunday night, and those shooting victims were among the at least 47 people who were shot.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred around 10:20 p.m. Friday. Two men, one of whom was 61 years old, pulled guns on each other “in the 2600-block of West Luther Street.” The 61-year-old was shot in the head and pronounced dead at a hospital.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the face and killed in Auburn Gresham Saturday night around 8:00 p.m.

A 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were walking “in the 1300-block of West Devon Avenue” around 1:45 p.m. Sunday when a drive-by shooter opened fire on them, shooting the man ten times. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Breitbart News reported that nine people were shot just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood when multiple people exited a Jeep and opened fire on a group of women. One woman was killed, and eight others were injured.

At 5:00 p.m. Sunday, another drive-by shooting occurred on the “6400 block of South Albany Avenue.” There was an exchange of words between someone in the car and a 66-year-old man before shots rang out. The 66-year-old was shot in the chest and was taken to hospital, where he died.

The Sun-Times pointed out that 342 people were killed in Chicago from January 1, 2023, through July 30, 2023.

