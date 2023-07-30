Nine women were shot Sunday morning just before 1 a.m. when multiple gunmen exited a vehicle and opened fire on a group of people in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood.

ABC 7 reported the women were gathered “in the 1500-block of South Keeler Avenue” when the shots rang out. The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out the shots were fired by multiple gunmen who exited a Black Jeep and opened fire.

FOX 32 noted one of the nine shooting victims was a 21-year-old who was shot in the face. She was transported to a hospital where she died.

A 28-year-old woman “was shot eight times in her torso” during the attack, and is in critical condition.

No suspect descriptions were released in the connection with the shooting and no arrests have been made.

The Sun-Times explained 340 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through July 29, 2023.

