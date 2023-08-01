Four Injured After Two Carloads of People Exchange Fire Near Mississippi Hospital

Four people were injured just before 4 p.m. Monday after an apparent argument between two carloads of people turned into shots fired near Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle in Columbus, Mississippi.

WTVA quoted Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry saying, “It is still early in the case, but we believe there was an argument of some type between persons in these two vehicles.”

He added, “We believe the suspects in the first vehicle opened their door and started shooting toward the victim’s vehicle. Four people in the second vehicle were injured, and we believe they were struck by gunfire. The suspect car left the area at that time, and the victims were treated at Baptist Hospital.”

WLBT noted the shooting occurred “around North Leigh Road adjacent to the Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle parking lot.”

WCBI pointed out four people were detained for questioning in connection with the incident.

There are no updates on the conditions of the wounded victims.

