QuickTrip Customer Shoots and Kills Alleged Robber

A QuickTrip customer in Charlotte, North Carolina, shot and killed an alleged robber Wednesday around 10:30 a.m.

MyFox8 reported a larceny was reported and the alleged robber fired a round in the parking lot as officers arrived then drove away.

WBTV noted the shot was fired into the air and no one was injured by it.

However, the alleged robber then circled back toward the QuickTrip and went toward a customer who was pumping gas and got into an argument. That customer pulled a gun and shot the suspect dead.

Leroy Boyd works at the oil change business across from the QuickTrip and he saw the incident unfold.

Boyd said, “It’s unfortunate. It’s very unfortunate for sure.”

