Sex Offender Targets Woman Home Alone, Gets Shot Dead

A Tucson, Arizona, woman was home alone when 42-year-old Jayson Magrum allegedly tried to enter her home and she ultimately shot him dead.

FOX 10 reported the story on Thursday, noting the alleged attempted home intrusion occurred at 2 p.m. on August 11, 2023.

The 54-year-old woman was home alone when Magrum (pictured) allegedly attempted to enter, and she screamed at him, telling him to stop trying to get into the home. Mangrum allegedly ignored the woman’s commands so she fired a warning shot. He allegedly reacted by trying to take her gun, after which she fired numerous rounds.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement, saying, “The female armed herself with a handgun and fired a shot out of a window to attempt to scare the male away.”

When the woman opened fire the assailant was struck by at least one bullet and died in the driveway of the home.

The Arizona Daily Star noted Magrum “was a registered sex offender.”

