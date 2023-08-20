At least 29 people were shot, five of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported a 16-year-old died after being shot just before 7 p.m. Friday and an 18-year-old was shot and killed while sitting inside a vehicle roughly three hours later. The 18-year-old was “in the 4300-block of West Maypole Avenue” when he was shot.

A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times and fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting around 2 a.m. Saturday. He was standing “in the 8900-block of South Carpenter Street” when the shooting occurred and he died later in a hospital.

Seventeen-year-old Ashuntice Wilburn was shot about 4:10 p.m. Saturday near a block party “in the North Austin neighborhood’s 5700-block of West Bloomingdale Avenue.” She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Around 6:50 p.m. a 14-year-old boy was shot in the head and chest “in the 8700-block of South Cregier Avenue.” He was transported to a hospital where he died as well.

The Chicago Sun-Times noted 382 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through August 19, 2023.

