At Least 29 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning Across Mayor Johnson’s Chicago

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson gestures during his inaugural address after taking the oath of office as Chicago's 57th mayor Monday, May 15, 2023, in Chicago. Johnson, 47, faces an influx of migrants in desperate need of shelter, pressure to build support among skeptical business leaders, and summer months that historically …
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
AWR Hawkins

At least 29 people were shot, five of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported a 16-year-old died after being shot just before 7 p.m. Friday and an 18-year-old was shot and killed while sitting inside a vehicle roughly three hours later. The 18-year-old was “in the 4300-block of West Maypole Avenue” when he was shot.

A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times and fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting around 2 a.m. Saturday. He was standing “in the 8900-block of South Carpenter Street” when the shooting occurred and he died later in a hospital.

Seventeen-year-old Ashuntice Wilburn was shot about 4:10 p.m. Saturday near a block party “in the North Austin neighborhood’s 5700-block of West Bloomingdale Avenue.” She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Around 6:50 p.m. a 14-year-old boy was shot in the head and chest “in the 8700-block of South Cregier Avenue.” He was transported to a hospital where he died as well.

The Chicago Sun-Times noted 382 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through August 19, 2023.

