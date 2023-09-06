The Democrat Party used a post on X Wednesday to push for gun controls that have failed for decades to stop mass shootings in California.

The Democrats posted:

CalMatters noted that California adopted an “assault weapons” ban in 1989 and universal background checks in 1991. California “boosted” their “assault weapons” ban in 2000, adding prohibitions against magazines holding more than ten rounds.

In addition to the decades-old “assault weapons” ban, magazine ban, and universal background checks, the gun control group Giffords pointed out that California also has gun storage laws. And, on July 15, 2022, Breitbart News explained that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed legislation opening up gun manufacturers to lawsuits.

California has so many other gun controls that the Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranked it the number one state for gun control. Ironically, the FBI showed that CA was also No. 1 for “active shooter incidents” in 2021.

Moreover, on June 10, 2023, Breitbart News observed that over 17 percent of annual United States firearm murders occur in California.

