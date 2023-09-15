The New Mexico Republican Party trolled Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), fundraising off her complaints that they were using her September 8, 2023, concealed carry ban to raise money instead of passing gun control.

At 2:42 p.m. on September 14, 2023, Grisham posted on X:

Just over an hour later, at 2:53 p.m,, the New Mexico GOP responded:

Thanks for the plug, @GovMLG. We're taking you to court and holding you accountable for violating your oath of office, stepping on the rights of New Mexicans, and taking 4 years to acknowledge the violent crime that has exploded as a result of your administration only to pull a… — Republican Party of New Mexico (@NewMexicoGOP) September 15, 2023

The exchange between the Democrat governor and the New Mexico GOP occurred one day after a Biden appointee, Judge David Herrera Urias, issued a temporary restraining order against Grisham’s concealed carry ban.

Breitbart News reported that Urias issued the temporary restraining order in a lawsuit brought by Gun Owners of America and other plaintiffs, including the National Association for Gun Rights, the New Mexico Shooting Sports Foundation, and the Gun Owners Foundation, among others.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.