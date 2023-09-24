Watch: Famous Musicians Including Billy Eilish, Sheryl Crow, Peter Grabiel Push Gun Control Campaign

Billie Eilish, Sheryl Crow, Niles Rogers, Bootsy Collins, and other famous musicians released a video under the banner of “Artist for Action to Prevent Gun Violence” in hopes of securing more gun control.

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild also took part in the video, as did Rozzi, Peter Gabriel, and Rufus Wainwright.

Variety reported that Artist for Action to Prevent Gun Violence is led by Mark Barden, whose son was killed in the December 14, 2012, attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School.

In the video, Barden says, “Our mission, at Artist for Action, is to build a coalition of musicians, artists, athletes, influencers of all kinds, to come together for the common cause of preventing gun violence.”

Fairchild said, “I’m not coming after your guns, I just want common sense.”

Sheryl Crow added, “If the people on Capitol Hill aren’t going to do the work then we’re just going to get louder and louder until it’s unavoidable.”

Although Eilish, Crow, Rogers, Collins, Fairchild, Gabriel, Barden, and others spoke for gun control in the video, not one of them pushed a specific gun law that they would like to see adopted.

Perhaps this is because heinous crimes like Sandy Hook occur in spite of strict gun control already in place.

For example, on November 25, 2013, Breitbart News pointed to a Connecticut State’s Attorney report showing that all of the guns found inside the school after the attack were lawfully purchased by the attacker’s mother, as was all the ammunition.

The attacker stole the guns from his mother and killed her with one of them before going into the school to attack other innocents.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) reacted to the Sandy Hook attack by pushing universal background checks. However, when the fact that the guns were stolen became common knowledge, Manchin admitted his gun control would not have prevented the shooting. No point-of-sale gun control can stop determined attackers who are willing to steal their guns and die while carrying out their attacks.

Additionally, California has enacted every gun control that is being pushed on Capitol Hill, yet shootings in that state continue to frequently capture the nation’s attention. On June 5, 2022, Breitbart News observed that California was the No. 1 state for gun control in 2021 but also the No. 1 state for “active shooter incidents.”

On June 10, 2023, Breitbart News explained over 17 percent of the United States’ annual firearm murders occur in one state: California.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.