Suspect on Loose After 5 Shot at Baltimore’s Morgan State University

No arrests have been made after five people were wounded when shots rang out on Morgan State University campus Tuesday night just before 9:30.

None of the wounded have life-threatening injuries, NBC News reported.

WBAL-TV noted that the shooting victims, ages 18-22, consisted of four men and one woman.

Police did not confirm whether they are looking for a single shooter or multiple individuals.

The gunshots rang out shortly after the “coronation of Miss and Mr. Morgan State University,” which is a yearly homecoming week event.

Morgan State University President David Wilson said after the shooting, “This is a very tragic incident. Morgan State University will not be deterred. We will move forward, we will continue our momentum at Morgan, but it is indeed a very, very unfortunate situation to talk about our students being injured.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott (D) said the incident shows “We have to get serious about guns.”

