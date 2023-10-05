Armed Robber Allegedly Targets Wing Daddy’s, Gets Shot Dead

An alleged armed robber who targeted an El Paso Wing Daddy’s restaurant at 12:19 a.m. Monday was shot dead while trying to flee the business with money in hand.

Officers were dispatched to the restaurant after receiving a call on an aggravated robbery in progress, KFOX 14 reported, but they arrived on scene to find the body of the alleged robber, 24-year-old Ace Isaac De Santiago, behind the store. He had been shot numerous times.

Police are now trying to ascertain who shot De Santiago.

KTSM noted that De Santiago allegedly “assaulted the business manager and stole money from the business at gunpoint,” but the El Paso Times observed that “the restaurant manager was not the shooter and De Santiago still had the stolen money with him when he was killed.”

Anyone who may have details on the robbery and subsequent shooting is asked to call the El Paso Police Department’s non-emergency line at 915-832-4400.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.