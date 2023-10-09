Smith & Wesson Relocates from Massachusetts to Tennessee

Smith & Wesson relocated its headquarters from Springfield, Massachusetts, to Maryville, Tennessee, and the new facility hosted a grand opening Saturday.

On September 30, 2021, the Associated Press noted Smith & Wesson’s announcement that the move from Massachusetts to Tennessee would occur.

The move was expected to be “a $125 million investment expected to create 750 jobs in Tennessee.”

On October 5, 2023, WBIR reported that the figures have remained roughly the same, with Smith & Wesson agreeing “to spend at least $120 million on the new property.” The new headquarters is projected to “generate more than $33 million in direct income for workers in the area.”

"In Tennessee, we know that the Second Amendment is non-negotiable and are pleased to officially welcome Smith & Wesson to Maryville.” –@MarshaBlackburn More from @EmmColt/@FoxBusiness ➡️ https://t.co/K2rmt9bcLR pic.twitter.com/H4ZT5lASW8 — NRA (@NRA) October 9, 2023

Smith & Wesson company leaders explained their move from Massachusetts to Tennessee by citing Tennessee’s lower cost of living and more gun-friendly culture.

FOX Business quoted Smith & Wesson CEO Mark Smith telling the Daily Times, “From where I stand, the next 170 years of Smith & Wesson are looking pretty good. It is something special here in Tennessee.”

