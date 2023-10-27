New Mexico Gov. Wants More Gun Control After Maine Shootings

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) reacted to the Wednesday night firearm-based attacks in Maine by calling for gun control.

Grisham has been in the news recently for issuing an order banning concealed carry, even by licensed concealed carry permit holders, in larger New Mexico cities like Albuquerque. Her order banned the open carry of firearms too.

She issued her order on September 8, 2023, and a U.S. District Judge blocked it on September 13, 2023. She then reworked the order, limiting the ban on concealed carry to parks and playgrounds and her order was allowed to stand.

Now she is citing the attacks in Maine as she pushes for more gun control:

I'm praying for the families & friends of the victims in the Maine shooting and for the quick apprehension of the suspect. We need to know how this person had access to this firearm and enact appropriate common-sense gun laws to prevent these tragedies. This. Cannot. Continue. — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) October 26, 2023

Grisham did not say which gun controls would be “appropriate” at this point, because it has not yet been revealed how the suspected shooter, Robert Card, got his firearm.

The type of firearm has not yet been confirmed either.

