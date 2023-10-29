18 Wounded, 2 Dead, After Fight Leads to Shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: The Tampa Police Department and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office investigates a fatal shooting in the Ybor City neighborhood on October 29, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. According to reports, two people from two different groups opened fire as hundreds of people were on the street …
Octavio Jones/Getty
AWR Hawkins

Eighteen people were wounded and two were killed after a fight led to shots being fired Sunday morning during Tampa, Florida, Halloween celebrations.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that the shots rang out about 3 a.m. Sunday morning, wounding 19 and killing one.

One of the wounded died shortly thereafter at the hospital, bringing the fatalities to two.

The Tampa Police Department and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office investigates a fatal shooting in the Ybor City neighborhood on October 29, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.( Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Police detained a suspect following the shooting, but there was one than one shooter involved.

WFLA noted Tampa police chief Lee Bercaw said the incident started as a street fight. Two groups of people fought, then shots were fired.

Bercaw believes at least three shooters were involved.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.