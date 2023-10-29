18 Wounded, 2 Dead, After Fight Leads to Shooting in Tampa

Eighteen people were wounded and two were killed after a fight led to shots being fired Sunday morning during Tampa, Florida, Halloween celebrations.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that the shots rang out about 3 a.m. Sunday morning, wounding 19 and killing one.

One of the wounded died shortly thereafter at the hospital, bringing the fatalities to two.

Police detained a suspect following the shooting, but there was one than one shooter involved.

BREAKING: Halloween Celebration Mass shooting in Ybor City, Tampa, Florida Early this morning: – At least 18 are injured and 2 are dead after a mass shooting took place this morning. – The shooting took place on the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue in Tampa. – The shooting began… pic.twitter.com/mRbvWXcrn7 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 29, 2023

WFLA noted Tampa police chief Lee Bercaw said the incident started as a street fight. Two groups of people fought, then shots were fired.

Bercaw believes at least three shooters were involved.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.