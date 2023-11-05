12 Shot in Two Hours Across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

Twelve people were shot, three of them fatally, during a two-hour time-frame Saturday night into Sunday morning across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun Times reported the time-frame as 11 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.

The fatal shootings all occurred toward the end of the two hour window.

A 29-year-old man was found in an alley “in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue” deceased with multiple gunshot wounds and a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in an alley “in the 300 block of East 59th Street.”

A third man was fatally shot as he stood on the sidewalk “in the 7400 block of South Stewart Avenue.”

ABC 7 noted that three men were fatally shot in Mayor Johnson’s Chicago around 1 a.m. Saturday morning as well.

The Sun Times indicated 504 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through November 4, 2023.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.