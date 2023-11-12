Orthodontist Gives Glock 19 to New Invisalign Customers

New Invisalign patients now have the option of receiving a membership at the Youngsville Gun Club and Range or a new Glock 19 through a promotion launched by Wake Forest, North Carolina’s Dr. Jason Gladwell.

WSB-TV indicated the promotion is titles, “Grins & Glocks.”

WRAL reported those choosing the Glock handgun had to Youngsville Gun Club and Range to undergo the requisite background checks in order to take possession of the firearm.

NC Council of Churches director Jennifer Copeland was apoplectic over the promotion: “They’re giving away guns that are going to be lodged in a house somewhere, and will potentially create gun violence and gun death. It’s mind blowing to me, that an organization that I think of as trying to provide health care to the people in the community is partnering their healthcare with gun death.”

Attorney Ron Shook commented on the giveaway, saying, “The concern here is that we’re not having firearms transferred to folks who do not qualify to possess them. This could be folks with criminal histories, mental health issues, drug and alcohol abuse issues, restraining orders against them — or in the case of a handgun — under the age of 21,”

A background check for a firearm purchases asks about criminal history, mental health, drug addiction, etc., and Gladwell made clear that participating patients had to be 21 or older.

The New York Post noted Dr. Gladwell “was surprised that the gun promotion stirred up so much attention when their good deeds go unnoticed.”

The “good deeds” referenced by Gladwell included donations to charity.

The Glock 19 is one of the popular firearms of all time. It is a 9mm pistol widely used for concealed carry and home defense.

