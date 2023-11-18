Woman Shoots Ex-Boyfriend Dead During Alleged Break-In

A woman in Issaquah, Washington, shot and killed her ex-boyfriend as he allegedly tried to break into her apartment Friday morning just before 10:30.

The woman fired one shot, striking the ex-boyfriend, KOMO News reported. FOX 13 indicated the man died at the scene.

KIRO 7 noted that police described the alleged break-in and subsequent shooting as a “domestic violence incident.”

Tina Freatman, a neighbor, commented on the incident, saying, “I’m devastated that this kind of violence could happen right here. From now on, I will be walking the neighborhood with a gun.”

AWR Hawkins: 13 Times Women Used the Second Amendment for Self-Defense in 2 Weeks

ahawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com