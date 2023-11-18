Woman Shoots Ex-Boyfriend Dead During Alleged Break-In

A woman in Issaquah, Washington, shot and killed her ex-boyfriend as he allegedly tried to break into her apartment Friday morning just before 10:30.
The woman fired one shot, striking the ex-boyfriend, KOMO News reported. FOX 13 indicated the man died at the scene.
KIRO 7 noted that police described the alleged break-in and subsequent shooting as a “domestic violence incident.”
Tina Freatman, a neighbor, commented on the incident, saying, “I’m devastated that this kind of violence could happen right here. From now on, I will be walking the neighborhood with a gun.”
