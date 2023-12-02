Alleged Intruder Dead After California Homeowner Opens Fire

An alleged intruder was shot and killed Saturday at about 5:00 a.m. by a Granada Hills, California, homeowner.

FOX 11 reported that police were called to a home “in the 11400 block of Swinton Avenue.” CBS News noted that the dispatch call regarded a “hot prowler.”

When officers arrived the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ABC7.

A second suspect, also an alleged intruder, fled the scene and avoided capture.

Children were in the home at the time of the alleged intrusion, but none of the children were harmed.

