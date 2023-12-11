A gun control activist was “aghast” and dismayed to learn that the burgeoning blue-city gun buyback culture is actually feeding a secondary arms and gun parts market.

The New York Times focused on a recent gun buyback in Flint, Michigan, noting that Gunbusters, a Missouri company, was contracted to handle the weapons which were surrendered.

According to the NYT, “[Gunbusters] has taken in more than 200,000 firearms over the past decade from about 950 police agencies around the country, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to St. Louis to Hartford, Vermont.”

However, Gunbusters does not necessarily destroy the firearm which is handed over at these buybacks. Rather, it often destroys the part on which the serial number is located, then sells the remaining gun parts on the gun parts market. As a result, “Gunbusters and its five licensees across the country, for example, recently averaged more than $90,000 a week in combined online sales of hundreds of disassembled guns from government clients.”

Upon learning of the way the buybacks feed a burgeoning secondary gun market, Detroit’s Rev. Chris Yaw said he was “aghast and appalled.”

He added, “It tells me that our society is set up really well for buying and selling guns, but it’s not set up very well for disposing of them.”

