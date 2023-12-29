Alleged Intruder in Critical Condition After Homeowner Opens Fire

An alleged home intruder was hospitalized in critical condition after a Mascotte, Florida, homeowner opened fire on him shortly after 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

WESH reported that the alleged intruder is 16 years old.

Police believe the suspect tried to break into another home before being shot by the homeowner at the second residence.

WKMG noted that the incident in which the 16-year-old was shot occurred on Pine Needle Drive. None of the home’s occupants were injured.

Mid Florida Newspapers stated that “anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Detective Sergeant Chris Villafane at the Mascotte Police Department at 352-557-8893.”

