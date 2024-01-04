Police Respond to Reports of Shooting at Iowa High School

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has been a shooting at the city's high school.(Andrew Harnik/AP)
Andrew Harnik/AP
AWR Hawkins

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, Thursday morning.

Perry is located in Dallas County. NBC News reported, “The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting investigation but said no other information is available at this time.”

ABC News affiliate Local 5 indicated that “the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed…that an active shooter was on the campus the morning of Jan. 4.”

During a live broadcast, FOX News reported that the high school is on lockdown as police from various agencies/departments work to clear it.

