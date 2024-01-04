Police Respond to Reports of Shooting at Iowa High School

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, Thursday morning.

Perry is located in Dallas County. NBC News reported, “The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting investigation but said no other information is available at this time.”

ABC News affiliate Local 5 indicated that “the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed…that an active shooter was on the campus the morning of Jan. 4.”

BREAKING: The Dallas County Sheriff's Office has confirmed an active shooter situation at Perry High School. We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information becomes available. https://t.co/be9sCLj4QK https://t.co/whgD0MgyYK — Local 5 News (@weareiowa5news) January 4, 2024

During a live broadcast, FOX News reported that the high school is on lockdown as police from various agencies/departments work to clear it.

