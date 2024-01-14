Woman in an Apartment Shoots Alleged Intruder Dead

A woman in a Bartlesville, Oklahoma, apartment shot and fatally wounded an alleged intruder early Friday morning.

FOX 23 reported the woman called 911 to report the alleged intruder, then ended up shooting the suspect before officers arrived on scene.

News On 6 noted the alleged intruder, a 23-year-old man, was alive and lying in the threshold of the apartment’s doorway when officers arrived. He died a short time after being transported to the hospital.

Laci Robertson lives near the apartment, and she said, “You live in a place, and you think ‘oh, we’re safe here. it’s fine.’ But the world is just getting more and more crazy every day.”

The Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise observed “the identity of the deceased and the homeowner has not been disclosed.” However, News On 6 pointed out that police were familiar with the deceased suspect because of alleged prior domestic issues.

