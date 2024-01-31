Alleged Robber Flees After Chicago Concealed Carrier Opens Fire

An alleged robber got back into his vehicle and fled the scene after a concealed carry permit holder in Chicago opened fire on him Tuesday morning around 4:20 a.m.

ABC 7 reported the 23-year-old concealed carry permit holder “was walking in the 5400-block of North Winthrop Avenue” when two vehicles approached and an alleged armed suspect exited one of the vehicles to commit a robbery.

He demanded the 23-year-old hand over his belongings, at which time the 23-year-old pulled his gun and exchanged gunfire with the alleged robber.

CWB Chicago noted the alleged robber scrambled back into his vehicle and it sped off.

The concealed carry permit holder was not harmed but police found blood at the scene, which means the alleged robber may have taken at least one round.

Other robberies were reported as occurring in the same area prior to the shootout with the concealed carry permit holder, and all of them carried out in a manner similar to the alleged attempted robbery of the armed citizen.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a Turning Point USA Ambassador, and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.