The mother of the November 30, 2021, Oxford High School shooter admitted to having an extra-marital affair and claimed her husband bought the handgun for her son on Black Friday 2021.

CNN noted that the mother, Jennifer Crumbley, claimed that safe storage of the gun was the responsibility of her husband, James Crumbley.

She said, “I just didn’t feel comfortable being in charge of that. It was more his thing, so I let him handle that. I didn’t feel comfortable putting the lock thing on it.”

Crumbley sent messages to her extra-marital lover following the shooting, in which she allegedly wrote, “I failed as a parent. I failed miserably.”

During court testimony she said, “As a parent you spend your whole life trying to protect your child from other dangers,” she testified. “You never would think you have to protect your child from harming someone else. That’s what blew my mind. That was the hardest thing I had to stomach was that my child harmed and killed other people.”

The Daily Mail reported that when Crumbley’s affair with fire captain Brian Meloche was exposed during court proceeding and during testimony, she “[admitted] to using a swinger’s app called ‘Adult Friend Finder’ to recruit others for hotel sex parties.”

Crumbley could get up to 60 years if convicted over the four deaths caused by their son, a school shooter. But Crumbley blames her son’s father, claiming he did not properly store the handgun.

She also claimed she did not know her husband was going to buy their son a handgun.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a Turning Point USA Ambassador, and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.