Shaquille O’Neal Sponsoring Gun Buyback in Dallas This Weekend

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is sponsoring a gun buyback that will be held in Dallas this weekend on Saturday morning.

NBC DFW reported that the buyback will be held at at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Training Academy from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Individuals handing over guns will receive $100 gift cards for handguns and $125 gift cards for long guns. Everyone will be limited to handing in a maximum of three guns.

Shaq is sponsoring a gun buyback event in Dallas this weekend, owners will receive $100 gift card for handguns and $125 for long guns

KDFW noted that O’Neal praised Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown, saying, “I support Sheriff Brown’s initiatives; Sheriff is doing the right thing and keeping our communities safe.”

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram made clear that O’Neal’s support for the gun buyback does not translate into support for more gun control.

According to the Star-Telegram, “Shaq doesn’t support any bans on guns as he believes it would only enable more illegal gun purchases and instead stated support for an increase in funds for the police in response to school shootings.”

