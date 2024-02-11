Cyndi Lauper’s 26-year-old son, Declyn Lauper, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with illegally carrying a loaded a gun in New York City.

He has since been released.

People reported the arrest occurred “moments after a 24-year-old male was shot Wednesday night in Harlem on W. 112th St. near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd.”

ABC 7 New York noted the Harlem shooting occurred around 7:15 p.m. and the 24-year-old shooting victim is also facing a gun charge. The New York Daily News observed that Lauper was allegedly carrying “a loaded Glock handgun” at the time of his arrest.

Lauper’s bail was set at $20,000, cash and he is expected to appear in court on Tuesday of this week.

He had another run-in with the law in 2022 when he “admitted to disorderly conduct after he was arrested in a stolen Mercedes.”

The New York Daily News pointed out that Lauper raps under the name, “Dex Lauper.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.