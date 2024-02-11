Cyndi Lauper’s Rapper Son Dex Lauper Charged with Illegally Carrying Loaded Gun in NYC

AWR Hawkins

Cyndi Lauper’s 26-year-old son, Declyn Lauper, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with illegally carrying a loaded a gun in New York City.

He has since been released.

People reported the arrest occurred “moments after a 24-year-old male was shot Wednesday night in Harlem on W. 112th St. near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd.”

UNITED STATES -February 9: Declyn Lauper is escorted by his personal security out of Manhattan Criminal Court after making bail for a gun possession charge Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 in Manhattan, New York. (Photo by Barry Williams for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

Declyn Lauper is escorted by his personal security out of Manhattan Criminal Court after making bail for a gun possession charge Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Barry Williams for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

ABC 7 New York noted the Harlem shooting occurred around 7:15 p.m. and the 24-year-old shooting victim is also facing a gun charge. The New York Daily News observed that Lauper was allegedly carrying “a loaded Glock handgun” at the time of his arrest.

Lauper’s bail was set at $20,000, cash and he is expected to appear in court on Tuesday of this week.

He had another run-in with the law in 2022 when he “admitted to disorderly conduct after he was arrested in a stolen Mercedes.”

The New York Daily News pointed out that Lauper raps under the name, “Dex Lauper.”

