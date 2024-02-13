At Least Six Shot at Bronx Subway Station in Stringently Gun-Controlled NYC

At least six people were shot, one of them fatally, at a subway in the Bronx on Monday around 4:30 p.m.

The Bronx, like all of New York City (and the state of New York) has some of the most stringent gun controls in the country.

The Associated Press reported someone opened fire then fled the scene, leaving one dead and at least five others injured. Police have not dismissed the possibility there were more than one shooter.

WPTZ noted the shooting allegedly resulted from “an argument between two groups of teenagers.”

The deceased individual was a 34-year-old man. The wounded were ages 14, 15, 28, 29, and 71.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York the No. 2 state in the Union for gun control laws, describing the state an “innovator” on gun control.

Those gun controls include an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, a red flag law, gun storage requirements, “ghost gun” regulations, a microstamping requirement for new handguns, a ban on being armed on colllege or on K-12 campuses for self-defense or classroom defense, and stringent open carry regulations.

