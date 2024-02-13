At Least Six Shot at Bronx Subway Station in Stringently Gun-Controlled NYC

UNITED STATES -February 12: Police investigate after six people were shot at the Mount Ede
Gardiner Anderson for NY Daily News via Getty
AWR Hawkins

At least six people were shot, one of them fatally, at a subway in the Bronx on Monday around 4:30 p.m.

The Bronx, like all of New York City (and the state of New York) has some of the most stringent gun controls in the country.

The Associated Press reported someone opened fire then fled the scene, leaving one dead and at least five others injured. Police have not dismissed the possibility there were more than one shooter.

WPTZ noted the shooting allegedly resulted from “an argument between two groups of teenagers.”

The deceased individual was a 34-year-old man. The wounded were ages 14, 15, 28, 29, and 71.

Police investigate after six people were shot at the Mount Eden Avenue subway station in the Bronx, New York City, New York City on Monday, February 12, 2024. (Gardiner Anderson for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

A train stands at the Mt. Eden Avenue subway station in the Bronx borough of New York after six people were injured with one person in critical condition following a shooting at the subway station on February 12, 2024. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York the No. 2 state in the Union for gun control laws, describing the state an “innovator” on gun control.

Those gun controls include an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, a red flag law, gun storage requirements, “ghost gun” regulations, a microstamping requirement for new handguns, a ban on being armed on colllege or on K-12 campuses for self-defense or classroom defense, and stringent open carry regulations.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.