An alleged thief in Harris County, Texas, was shot and killed Tuesday about 3 a.m. after breaking into a truck in which the owner was sleeping and had an AR-15.

FOX 26 Houston reported the incident occurred “in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 300 block of Parramatta Lane.”

The truck owner was asleep in his vehicle after having an argument with his girlfriend. He awoke to find the alleged thief in his truck and he shot him.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted to X, “The male sleeping in the truck had an AR-15 and shot the male several times. The wounded intruder was pronounced deceased on-scene.”

The Forth Worth Star-Telegram noted three other vehicles were broken into prior to the fatal encounter in the pickup truck. And the outlet suggested the alleged thief probably did not notice the owner was asleep in the four door pickup truck until such a time as shots were being fired.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ben Beall said, “They shouldn’t be out doing it in the first place. I don’t believe that he realized that the reportee was sleeping in this truck before it was too late”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.