Gun Owners of America (GOA) is holding its first annual Gun Owners Advocacy and Leadership Summit (G.O.A.L.S.) in August in Knoxville, Tennessee.

G.O.A.L.S. is expected to draw tens of thousands of attendees. It will kick off on August 16, 2024, with an industry expo for retailers and manufacturers, as well as others in the firearms industry.

Gun Owners of America indicated that G.O.A.L.S. “will feature speeches from leaders in the gun rights movement, educational panels, meet and greet sessions, and musical performances from major artists,” according to an emailed statement.

Gun Owners of America Executive Director Erich Pratt commented on the summit, noting that the November elections loom heavily in the minds of the pro-Second Amendment community:

With gun owners, manufacturers, and dealers facing ever-growing pressure and outright hostility from so many anti-gun forces today, this election is, without a doubt, going to be the most critical in history for Second Amendment rights. With that in mind, our goal is to make this the premiere event, bringing together Second Amendment enthusiasts and advocates as we prepare for the political fight of our lives this November. I can’t wait to reveal more details as we lock in speakers and other guests of honor.

“Our greater GOA community is battle-tested and laser-focused on our no-compromise mission, and attendees can expect to leave G.O.A.L.S. energized and ready to make an impact on the serious challenges facing our Second Amendment,” Gun Owners of America’s Kailey Nieman added. “This conference will be a major springboard for our organization and the greater community as we head into November.”

