VIDEO: Fifth Body Recovered in Wreckage at Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse Site

Officials have recovered a fifth body in the wreckage of Baltimore, Maryland’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, which tragically collapsed in March when a cargo ship ran into one of its pier foundations.

The body of the victim, identified as 49-year-old Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez of Glen Burnie, was found on Wednesday, according to Unified Command, WBAL-TV reported Thursday.

His body was recovered from inside a red truck. An image shows the victim and the crash site:

In a statement, Mayor Brandon Scott (D) said, “With the news that a fifth victim has been located, there is some small peace provided to another family amidst all the agony they’ve endured.”

He continued:

I extend my gratitude to the entire Unified Command and the salvage teams for remaining focused on bringing closure to the families while working around the clock to clear the channel. While we continue to be heartbroken for all of these families, one more soul has been brought home, but one Marylander is still missing. To the family still waiting, our entire city joins you in hope for the same closure soon and shares in your grief. We continue to be here for you, in whatever way you need, now and always.

When the vessel smashed into the bridge on March 26, six construction workers plunged to their deaths. A sixth worker, identified as Jose Manor Lopez, has not yet been found.

“They were all Latino immigrants who came to the United States from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras,” the WBAL-TV report said.



Video footage shows the moment the cargo ship Dali crashed into the bridge, sending it into the water below:

WJZ reported Tuesday that crews are hoping to remove the ship from the site along the Patapsco River in the next few weeks. The outlet said divers have been searching for the remaining bodies in the water.

“Very poor visibility down there. There’s so much debris. We believe we have areas of interest, but we’re unable to access those areas of interest. That’s why it’s so important for the Unified Command divers to work in conjunction with salvage divers,” said Maryland State Police Col. Roland Butler:

Reports say efforts to build a bridge where the Francis Scott Key Bridge stood could cost from $400 million to several billion dollars, according to Breitbart News.