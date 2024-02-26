On February 26, the Houston Police Department released bodycam footage showing officers shoot and neutralize the February 11 Lakewood Church attacker.

Breitbart News reported that the attacker was a female who carried a long gun into the church building. The 36-year-old female was Genesse Moreno, who KHOU 11 noted “previously identified as Jeffery Escalante.”

Breitbart News did a follow-up search of the Texas Department of Public Safety Records and found that in one entry, the name appeared as “Jeffrey” instead of “Jeffery.”

The attacker brought a young child into the church building with her and he was critically wounded during the incident. ABC 13 identified the child as “the son of the Lakewood shooter.”

Bodycam footage released by Houston PD shows officers taking defensive positions when the attacker began shooting, and then quickly moving in on her and taking her out. The attacker’s young son appears to be lying on the ground wounded in the footage:

The attacker was killed by police and two people, including the attacker’s son, were injured. The other injured individual was a man in his 50s who was shot in the leg.

KHOU 11 pointed out the deceased attacker’s criminal record included “arrests…[for] failure to stop and give information, assault of a public servant, assault causing bodily injury, forgery, possession of marijuana, theft, evading arrest unlawful carrying weapon.”

