Report: Female Church Shooter Formerly Identified as ‘Jeffery’

The female shooter who attacked Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church has been identified as 36-year-old Genesse Moreno, who KHOU 11 noted “previously identified as Jeffery Escalante.”

KHOU 11 indicated that they discovered the references to Jeffery Escalante during a Texas Department of Public Safety Records search on Moreno.

The station also found her prior arrest records, including “arrests…[for] failure to stop and give information, assault of a public servant, assault causing bodily injury, forgery, possession of marijuana, theft, evading arrest unlawful carrying weapon.’

Per law enforcement records, Moreno also had identified as Jeffery Escalante in the past, and had prior arrests for assault, forgery, marijuana possession, theft, evading, and unlawful carrying weapon — Jeremy Rogalski (@JRogalskiKHOU) February 12, 2024

(Breitbart News did a follow-up search of the Texas Department of Public Safety Records and found that in one entry, the name appeared as “Jeffrey” instead of “Jeffery.”)

Someone — presumably Moreno — had also written “Free Palestine” on the gun she used in the attack, according to ABC News.

ABC News added, “However, a motive behind the Sunday afternoon shooting has not been determined.”

