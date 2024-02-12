Report: Female Church Shooter Formerly Identified as ‘Jeffery’

The female shooter who attacked Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church has been identified as 36-year-old Genesse Moreno, who KHOU 11 noted “previously identified as Jeffery Escalante.”

KHOU 11 indicated that they discovered the references to Jeffery Escalante during a Texas Department of Public Safety Records search on Moreno.

The station also found her prior arrest records, including “arrests…[for] failure to stop and give information, assault of a public servant, assault causing bodily injury, forgery, possession of marijuana, theft, evading arrest unlawful carrying weapon.’

(Breitbart News did a follow-up search of the Texas Department of Public Safety Records and found that in one entry, the name appeared as “Jeffrey” instead of “Jeffery.”)

Someone — presumably Moreno — had also written “Free Palestine” on the gun she used in the attack, according to ABC News.

ABC News added, “However, a motive behind the Sunday afternoon shooting has not been determined.”

