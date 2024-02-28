Colorado Democrats Push Liability Insurance Requirement for Gun Owners

Colorado Democrats are pushing a liability insurance requirement for the state’s gun owners that would apply even to gun owners who only keep a gun at home for property/self defense.

FOX News reported the insurance requirement creates a scenario in which “failure to buy the extra coverage would face a $500 fine for the first offense and $1,000 for the second.”

The Denver Gazette noted the requirement is being pushed by state Reps. Steven Woodrow (D) and Iman Jodeh (D), and state Sen. Chris Hanson (D).

The Gazette pointed out the insurance requirement has exceptions for persons who do not make enough money to afford it, inasmuch as it “permits a person who was denied firearm liability insurance by 2 or more insurers or a person who is indigent and cannot afford the insurance to petition a court for an order declaring that the person is excused from the firearm liability insurance requirement.”

They described the bill as “gun control by another name,” noting it is essentially a gun tax for those who can afford to pay it.

