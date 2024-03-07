A bill allowing concealed carry in Wyoming public schools is headed to Gov. Mark Gordon’s (R-WY) desk.
The legislation, HB 125, is designed to remove gun-free zones for Wyoming residents who lawfully carry a concealed firearm under Wyoming law.
It repeals gun-free zones so as to allow the concealed carry of firearms in “any public elementary or secondary school facility” and “any public college or university facility.”
The bill allows the carrying of concealed firearms in “any public school, public college or university athletic event taking place on public property that does not sell alcoholic beverages” as well as during “any meeting of a governmental entity” or “any meeting of the legislature or a committee thereof.”
The NRA-ILA commented on the legislation, saying, “[HB 125] is crucial for ensuring law-abiding gun owners in Wyoming have the right to defend themselves throughout the state.”
HB 125 does not lift protections allowing a private property owner to restrict carry on his property.
