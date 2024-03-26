Thirteen Democrat Attorneys General wrote a letter to renowned gun maker Glock, noting Chicago’s lawsuit against the company and expressing concern over “machine-gun Glocks.”

The AGs represent Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Washington D.C.

The letter, dated March 26, 2024, references a Chicago lawsuit against Glock.

Breitbart News reported the suit on March 19, 2024, noting the Windy City claimed Glock is liable for the ease with which a “Glock switch” can be used to convert the semiautomatic handguns into full-auto.

Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) commented on the suit:

The City of Chicago is encountering a deadly new frontier in the gun violence plaguing our communities because of the increase of fully automatic Glocks on our streets. Selling firearms that can so easily be converted into automatic weapons makes heinous acts even more deadly, so we are doing everything we can in collaboration with others committed to ending gun violence to hold Glock accountable for putting profits over public safety.

The suit points to China as one of the sources for “auto sears” — the central component of a “Glock switch” — but they do not explain the degree to which China is allegedly committed to saturating the United States with such switches.

On February 26, 2024, Breitbart News contributor Peter Schweizer, in Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans, revealed that Chinese companies, which are heavily regulated by the Chinese government, are flooding the United States with auto sear switches, small metal devices also known as “Glock switches,” that can convert handguns into machine guns. They are illegal for most gun owners in the United States, but are being shipped in boxes by the “thousands” from China.

Now, the 13 Democrat AGS are demanding Glock preserve all documents related to, “The conversion of Glock semiautomatic handguns into automatic weapons,” “The design and development of Glock pistols with respect to their semiautomatic function,” “[Glock’s] knowledge about all state and federal laws relating to Glock switches and converted Glock machine guns,” “Financial information relating to Glock pistols, including profit,” and “Any public-facing marketing or advertising related to Glock pistols,” among other things.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.