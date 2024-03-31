Alleged Intruder Dead After Philadelphia Woman Opens Fire

One alleged intruder is dead and a second one injured Friday after a Philadelphia woman discovered them inside her apartment and opened fire.

WPVI reported that the woman returned to her apartment in early morning hours, discovered the alleged intruders, and shot them around 2 a.m.

She allegedly fought with one of them before firing a total of 13 rounds.

One intruder was killed and a second was apprehended when he went to the hospital to have his wounds treated.

CBS News noted that there was allegedly a third intruder in the apartment as well and that the three men were allegedly attempting to impersonate police officers.

A nearby female resident, Wilson, told CBS News she was assaulted on the way to work months ago and now wants to move out of the area.

Wilson said, “I’m scared to go to work. I’m scared to go home. Now you scared to be in your own house.”

