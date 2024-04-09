The U.S. government is transferring seized firearms and ammunition to Ukraine as purchases of new firearms and supplies are hindered by House Republicans’ continued opposition to funding requests for that country.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) posted to X, “On Apr. 4, 2024, the U.S. government transferred over 5,000 AK-47s, machine guns, sniper rifles, RPG-7s and over 500,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition to the Ukrainian armed forces. This constitutes enough materiel to equip one UKR BDE with small arms rifles.”

CENTCOM indicated:

These munitions were originally seized by U.S. Central Command and partner naval forces from four separate transiting stateless vessels between 22 May 2021 to 15 Feb 2023. The munitions were being transferred from the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] to the Houthis in Yemen in violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2216.

The U.S. Government then took “ownership of [the] munitions on December 1, 2023,” and has since begun dispensing them to Ukraine.

CENTCOM said, “These weapons will help Ukraine defend against Russia’s invasion.”

CNN reported that the United States transferred over one million rounds of ammunition, also Iranian, to Ukraine in October.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.