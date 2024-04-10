At least two people were shot in the Parkside area of Philadelphia around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday as people were gathered to celebrate the end of Ramadan, 6ABC reported.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley posted to X: “[Philadelphia Police] have made ‘numerous arrests and at least four guns recovered.”

“Police believe two groups exchanged gunfire on the street,” and a Philadelphia police officer shot at a gunman as well, CNN noted.

Breaking, ANOTHER Philadelphia playground is a crime scene now after the shooting during Ramadan event at this park in West Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/udbAMYRtev — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) April 10, 2024

The New York Post pointed out that one of the two people hospitalized after the shooting may have been struck by a bullet from the officer.

More than 1,000 people are thought to have been at the celebration.

