Background checks at states around the country are surging as the Democrats and their willing surrogates continue to push gun control at all levels of government.

Currently, the exercise of the Second Amendment is in the crosshairs of President Biden’s ATF, which has put forth a new rule to change and/or expand the definition of words and phrases like “dealer” and “engaged in the business” in order to expand the frequency of point-of-sale background checks.

Concurrently, Biden and his administration continue to push Congress to adopt red flag laws, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, and numerous other controls. And this is all happening while state-level Democrats across the country are pushing new gun controls in their respective states.

In Oregon, Ballot Measure (BM 114) was passed in 2022 but has yet to be implemented because of a successful lawsuit from Gun Owners of America. But the push for implementation continues and, as it does, people are flooding into gun stores for firearms.

Newsweek reported Oregon saw a 43 percent jump in background checks “from February to March” of this year.

Some of the jump in Oregon may also be credited to the afore-mentioned gun control pushes by the ATF and the Biden Administration, as appears to be the case in Idaho, where there was a 5,000 background check increase in March vs. February. Alaska saw an increase of 1,000 background checks in March as well.

Newsweek noted Kentucky dominated “with over 300,000 background checks” in February and over 300,000 in March.

Donald J. Trump spoke at the NRA’s Great American Outdoor Show in February, saying, “Every single Biden attack on gun owners and manufacturers will be terminated on my very first week back in office, perhaps my first day…no one will lay a finger on your firearms.”

