Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) allowed legislation banning the possession of so-called “ghost guns” to go into law Tuesday without his signature.

“To allow a bill to go into law without a signature is a middle-ground approach available to the governor — in between striking it down with a veto and endorsing it with a signature,” VTdigger explained.

The outlet reported that the new law still allows Vermonters to build guns at home. However, they must have the gun serialized by a licensed firearms dealer. The dealer also initiates a paper trail on the gun by doing a background check on the person who built it.

The same legislation, S.209, “[prohibits] the possession of guns in polling places.”

The bill says, “A person shall not knowingly possess a firearm at a polling place or on the walks leading to a building in which a polling place is located on an election day.

Law-abiding citizens will still be allowed to have a gun in their vehicles while at a polling place, which means when criminals strike defenseless voters those voters can flee to their cars while under attack and try to retrieve their self-defense weapons.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety praised Gov. Scott for signing other gun control legislation in March 2022. At that time he signed S.4 which expanded the time allowed for an instant criminal background check, making it not-so-instant in some cases.

