Some grocery stores in Alabama and Oklahoma now have American Rounds vending machines which allow customers to buy ammo for their guns while getting a cart full of groceries for their families.

Cleveland.com reported on the vending machines, noting they are currently in six locations and “[use] artificial intelligence technology to verify a buyer’s identification and age through card scanning and facial recognition software.”

One of the locations is a Fresh Value store in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Terry Stanley, COO of the Fresh Value, said, “We’re always looking for ways to give our customers another reason to come visit our stores. Anything we can do to help them make their shopping trips easier, based on the feedback we’ve gotten from customers today, they are so excited about us having this ammo kiosk.”

American Rounds, the company which manufactures and distributes the ammo vending machines, has a statement on its website explaining that their system of purchase age and eligibility checks “ensures that all transactions comply with federal and local regulations, maintaining the highest standards of responsible sales.”

Additionally, American Rounds pointed out, “We are committed to providing a secure environment that customers can trust for their ammunition needs.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.