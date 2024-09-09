At Least 22 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

downloaded, september 2, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
AWR Hawkins

At least 22 people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported that two people were shot to death during a five hour window of violence in Chicago on Sunday morning. (A total of seven people were shot during the five hour time-frame, with two of them succumbing to their wounds.)

By Sunday night, ABC 7 noted the total number of shooting victims for the weekend reached at least 22, with one additional shooting fatality.

The additional shooting fatality occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday “in the 1600-block of East 87th Street.” A woman was driving a vehicle when she was shot in the head. She was transported to a hospital where she died. A 21-year-old man was in the vehicle as well and was also shot in the head but remained alive as of Sunday night.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that 392 people were killed in Chicago year-to-date.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com. 

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.