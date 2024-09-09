At least 22 people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported that two people were shot to death during a five hour window of violence in Chicago on Sunday morning. (A total of seven people were shot during the five hour time-frame, with two of them succumbing to their wounds.)

By Sunday night, ABC 7 noted the total number of shooting victims for the weekend reached at least 22, with one additional shooting fatality.

The additional shooting fatality occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday “in the 1600-block of East 87th Street.” A woman was driving a vehicle when she was shot in the head. She was transported to a hospital where she died. A 21-year-old man was in the vehicle as well and was also shot in the head but remained alive as of Sunday night.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that 392 people were killed in Chicago year-to-date.

