Chicago: At Least 7 Shot During 5 Hour Time-Frame Sunday Morning

At least seven people were shot, two of them fatally, during a five hour time-frame Sunday morning in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

WGN9 reported that the first of the two fatal shootings occurred just before 1 a.m. “in the 11500 block of South LaSalle Street.” Officers responded to the scene of the incident and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second fatal shooting occurred just over 30 minutes later “in the 4600 block of West Monroe Street.” Upon responding to this incident police found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the back. The man died at the scene.

Five other people were injured in shootings and the time-frame in which all the shootings occurred stretched from approximately 12:45 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

ABC 7 noted that as of July 7, 2024, there had been nearly 1,200 shootings in Chicago for the year.

WTTW pointed out that 29 people were shot in Chicago during Labor Day weekend alone, and six of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds. Breitbart News observed that four of the six shooting fatalities occurred Labor Day morning on a commuter train.

